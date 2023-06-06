President returns home after six-day visit to Turkey

President Mohammed Shahabuddin has returned home wrapping up his six-day visit to Turkey to join the swearing-in ceremony of his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, dean of diplomatic corps, cabinet secretary, chiefs of three services, Turkish ambassador to Bangladesh, secretary to the prime minister's office, senior secretary of home ministry's public security division, IGP and other senior civil and military officials received the President at the airport.

Earlier, the Head of the State left Ankara Esenboga Airport in Turkey for Dhaka at 7:43 am (Ankara time), where Bangladesh Ambassador to Turkey M Amanaul Haque, Turkish Foreign Ministry representative Ambassador Oya Tunga Cagli and Deputy Governor of Ankara Murat Soylu and senior officials concerned saw the President off at the airport.

On 1 June, the President left Dhaka for Ankara to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Grand National Assembly in Ankara.

President's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin, who travelled with the president, said the leaders of 77 countries of the world attended the swearing-in ceremony. Representatives of international organisations including NATO and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) were also present on the occasion.

The Bangladesh president greeted the Turkish president and joined a photo session there. Both presidents exchanged pleasantries.

Turkish leader Erdogan was sworn in for a third consecutive term as the president.