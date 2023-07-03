President returns home after performing Hajj

Bangladesh

BSS
03 July, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2023, 01:46 pm

Related News

President returns home after performing Hajj

BSS
03 July, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2023, 01:46 pm
Image Source : Twitter/@AndyVermaut
Image Source : Twitter/@AndyVermaut

President Mohammed Shahabuddin returned home this morning from Saudi Arabia after performing the holy Hajj.

A VVIP aircraft of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the President and his entourage members landed at Hazrat Shahjalal (R) International Airport here at 1:47am today.
 
Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Dean of Diplomatic Corps, chiefs of the three services, Inspector General of Police (IGP) and concerned high civil and military officials received the President at the VVIP lounge of the airport.

Before leaving Saudi Arabia, the President offered jiarat at the Rauza Mubarak of Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (peace be upon him).

Earlier, at the Prince Muhammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah, Deputy Governor of Madinah Ohaib Al Shehli, Head of Royal Protocol of Madinah Ibrahim Al-Bari and Ambassador of Bangladesh to Saudi Arabia Dr Md Javed Patwari saw the president off at about 4pm yesterday (KSA local time).

The President left Dhaka for Saudi Arabia on June 23 to perform the holy hajj as a royal guest of the Saudi King.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin / Hajj

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

How social stigmas hinder recovering drug addicts

1h | Panorama
Illustration : TBS

Know your coffee!

2h | Food
A cozy, friendly space for all the customers to enjoy each other’s company.

Wellness Cafe: Where delicacies are sprinkled with wellbeing

2h | Food
The case of Adama Traore had many similarities to the later police killing of George Floyd in the United States. Photo: DW

France: A chronicle of police violence

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

20h | TBS Stories
The Story of a Veteran Gunsmith

The Story of a Veteran Gunsmith

18h | TBS Stories
Petrobangla seeks Tk7,181cr loan to foot LNG import bills

Petrobangla seeks Tk7,181cr loan to foot LNG import bills

23h | TBS Insight
How Ukraine tackles Russian Missile?

How Ukraine tackles Russian Missile?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

4
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

5
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology-based “Team Crack Platoon” builds electric racing cars made of local and eco-friendly materials to take part in global formula events. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

The road to glory: Formula Student clocks top speed in Bangladesh

6
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board