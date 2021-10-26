President returns home after overseas treatment

Bangladesh

President returns home after overseas treatment

President M Abdul Hamid returned home this morning after a 15-day visit to Germany and UK for health checkup and treatment of eyes.

"A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the President and his entourage members landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 8:40am," President's Deputy Press Secretary Munsi Jalal Uddin told BSS.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Dean of Diplomatic Corps Archbishop George Kocherry, British High Commissioner in Dhaka Robert Chatterton Dickson, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam, chief of army staff, acting chief of naval staff, Assistant chief of air staff (operation), principal secretary to the prime minister's office, senior secretary of home ministry's public security division, and other civil and military high officials concerned received the President at the airport.

Earlier, the head of the state left London Heathrow Airport for Dhaka at 5:50 pm (London time) yesterday.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK) Saida Muna Tasneen and senior officials of Bangladesh Mission in London saw the President off at the airport.

On October 9, the President along with his wife Rashida Khanam and other entourage members departed from Dhaka for Germany's capital Berlin. He later reached London from Berlin on October 19.

The 77-year-old President has been suffering from Glaucoma for long.

He used to have his health checkup in London and Germany while he was the Speaker in the Jatiya Sangsad (Parliament).

