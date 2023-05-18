President returns to capital from hometown Pabna

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today returned to the capital today winding up a four-day visit to his hometown Pabna.

A VVIP Air Force helicopter carried the President back to Dhaka at about 12:30pm.

The Head of State was accorded a civic reception while attending some other programmes like view exchange meetings during his maiden Pabna visit assuming the highest of office as the country's 22nd President.

Shahabuddin was sworn in on 24 April.

Parliament's Deputy Speaker  Advocate Md Shamsul Haque Tuku, local lawmakers and distinguished people including businessmen hailed from or living in the northwestern district saw him off at the Pabna Stadium Helipad at about 11:40am.

President's wife Dr Rebecca Sultana, his secretary Sampad Barua, Military Secretary Major General SM Salah Uddin Islam, Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin and Secretary (attachment) Mohammad Wahidul Islam Khan accompanied him during the tour.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin

