Whether president will remain is a political decision, not a constitutional matter: Nahid

Whether or not President Mohammed Shahabuddin will remain in office is not a constitutional matter but a political decision, Adviser Nahid Islam said today (23 October).

Speaking to journalists at the Secretariat, he urged protesters, who demand the president's resignation, to remain patient.

"This interim government has been formed with the support of the people. We formed the government while retaining the existing constitution and the president at that time for the sake of stability and security of the state," said Nahid.

"However, if we feel that this setup hinders the interim government's activities or the people are dissatisfied with it, we will consider and reevaluate this matter," he added.

Nahid said, "At this moment, whether the president will remain in office is not a legal or constitutional question in Bangladesh. It is purely a political decision. Hence, a decision can be reached based on political consensus and national unity.

"Discussions are ongoing on behalf of the interim government. We are discussing this with various stakeholders, and a decision might come from these discussions," he added.

The adviser assured that a rational decision would be made after holding discussions with everyone concerned.