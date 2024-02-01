President receives credentials of seven ambassadors

Venezuela's Ambassador to Bangladesh Capaya Rodriguez Gonzalez hands over her credential to President Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban today. Photo: PID

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today received credentials of new ambassadors-designate from seven countries to Bangladesh at Bangabhaban here.

The seven new non-resident ambassadors are: GANBOLD Dambajav of Mongolia, Slobodan Uzunov of North Macedonia, Javier Manuel Paulinich Velarde of the Republic of Peru, Robert Maxian of Slovak Republic, Mateja Vodeb Ghosh of Slovenia, Alberto A Guani of Uruguay and Capaya Rodriguez Gonzalez of Venezuela.

Later, President's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin briefed the newsmen about the outcome of the meeting.

Welcoming the new envoys to Bangladesh, the president urged them to work with Bangladesh to increase bilateral trade and investment ties.

The Head of State said Bangladesh is now a role model for development in the world and highlighted the bright potentials of investment here.

He called upon the ambassadors to work on increasing investment in various sectors, including infrastructure, energy and information & communication technology (ICT).

Noting that Bangladesh produces world-class products, including ready-made garments, medicines and ceramics, the president sought more support from the ambassadors to enhance the import of these products from Bangladesh.

During the meeting, the new envoys highly lauded the socio-economic development of Bangladesh.

They also expressed their determination to work with Bangladesh to increase the mutual cooperation of their respective countries.

The ambassadors sought the full cooperation of the President in carrying out their respective assignments.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, President Military Secretary Major General SM Salah Uddin Islam, Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin and Secretary (Attached) Md Wahidul Islam Khan were present on the occasion.

Earlier, on their arrival at Bangabhaban, they were accorded a 'guard of honour' by a horse-mounted troop of the Presidential Guard Regiment (PGR).