President reaches Turkey to attend Erdogan's swearing-in ceremony

Bangladesh

BSS
02 June, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2023, 04:58 pm

Related News

President reaches Turkey to attend Erdogan's swearing-in ceremony

BSS
02 June, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2023, 04:58 pm
President reaches Turkey to attend Erdogan&#039;s swearing-in ceremony

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Friday morning reached Turkey's capital Ankara on a six-day visit to attend the installation ceremony of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, slated for 3 June.

"A VVIP aircraft (Flight No-BG 207) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, carrying the president along with his spouse Dr Rebecca Sultana and his entourage members, landed at Ankara Esenboga Airport, Ankara around 4:30am (Turkey local time)," President's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin, who is now accompanying the president, told BSS over phone this afternoon.

On his arrival at the airport, the president was received by Bangladesh Ambassador to Turkey M Amanul Haq and representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs including, Ambassador Oya Tunga Cagli, Head of Department Gönenç Ağacıklıoğlu, DG for Protocol Mert Can Yazici, third secretary and DG for South Asia, he added.

Earlier, Mohammed Shahabuddin left Hazrat Shahjalal (R) International Airport for Ankara around 11pm on Thursday.

The president, at the invitation of the Turkey government, will attend the oath-taking ceremony of his Turkish counterpart at the Presidential Complex in Ankara at 5pm (Turkey local time) there, according to president tour schedule.

The head of the state will attend several programmes, including official engagements with high-level dignitaries and an official dinner hosted by his Turkish counterpart Erdogan at Cankaya Palace, Ankara, during the visit.

The president is expected to return home on 6 June.

Top News

Bangladesh President / Turkey

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Md Adnan Khairullah

Above six thousand metres

23h | Features
Photo: Collected

Al Faya, one grain at a time

23h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

Runaway non-food inflation remains the bigger culprit, but unchecked

1d | Panorama
There are more than 20 similar shops on Nilkhet footpath that sell tea, biscuits, crockeries, kitchenwares, bedsheets, mats, manicure sets, etc and all carry the logos and marks of different medicines and pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor A Alam

Uncovering a treasure trove of pharma co gifts in Nilkhet's footpaths

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Budget impacted market within one day?

Budget impacted market within one day?

2h | TBS Economy
Budget reflects IMF conditions

Budget reflects IMF conditions

5h | TBS Economy
Awarness and vaccination can prevent cervical cancer

Awarness and vaccination can prevent cervical cancer

5h | TBS Health
Prices up, prices down

Prices up, prices down

20h | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

3
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

6
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study