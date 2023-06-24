President reaches Jeddah on visit for Hajj

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Friday (23 June) reached Jeddah of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to perform the holy Hajj as the Royal guest of the Saudi government.

A VVIP aircraft of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, carrying the President along with his spouse Dr Rebecca Sultana and entourage members landed at Jeddah international airport this afternoon local time.

On arrival at Jeddah airport President Mohammed Shahabuddin was received by Deputy Governor of Makkah Region Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdul Aziz, Bangladesh ambassador to KSA Dr Mohammad Javed Patwary.

From there, the VVIP delegation, as royal guests, was driven to the residence at Safa Royal Palace in the Holy Makkah.

Earlier, President Mohammed Shahabuddin exchanged greetings with the passengers on the flight.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport yesterday afternoon.

At the VVIP Lounge of the airport, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, dean of the diplomatic corps, cabinet secretary, chiefs of the three services, Inspector General of Police (IGP) and other civil and military high officials concerned saw him off.

After performing Holly Hajj, President Mohammed Shahabuddin will move to Madinah to visit (Ziarat) the Mazar of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

President Shahabuddin is scheduled to return home on 3 July.

