President reaches at hometown Pabna on three-day visit

Local representatives and leaders of different political parties greet President Mohammed Shahabuddin after his arrival in Pabna on 16 January. Photo: BSS

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today (16 January) reached his hometown Pabna on a three-day visit.

The helicopter, carrying the President, on way to Pabna from Dhaka, landed at Ishwardi Airport due to thick fog.

From there, the Head of State went to Pabna by car this afternoon.

President's wife Dr. Rebeka Sultana and secretaries concerned of the Bangabhaban accompanied him during the visit.

On his arrival at Pabna District Circuit House, local representatives and leaders of different political parties welcomed the president here.

President Shahabuddin exchanged greetings with them at the Circuit House.

It is the third tour of the president to his home district after taking the charge.