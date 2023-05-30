President for professional training to Ansar-VDP men to expedite development

President Mohammed Shahabuddin has asked the authorities concerned to impart various professional training with active participation of the Ansar and Village Defense Party (VDP) members for the country's overall development.

"Social stability is a prerequisite to development. This force is going all-out, cooperating with other professional forces in maintaining law and order across the country," he told Director General (DG) of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP Major General AKM Aminul Haque while paying him a courtesy call at the Bangabhaban this afternoon.

The head of the state hoped that the Ansar and VDP members would positively contribute to ensure a peaceful environment in the society, President's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin said.

With about 6.1 million active and reserved forces of the Bangladesh Ansar, popularly known as the Ansar Bahini, a paramilitary auxiliary force is responsible for maintaining internal security and law enforcement in the country.

President Shahabuddin appreciated the role of the Ansar and VDP members in the country's socio-economic development after the Liberation War and Independence.

During the meeting, the Bangladesh Ansar chief informed the president of the force's (Ansar and VDP) overall activities, including various steps taken for socio-economic development, the Bangabhaban spokesman added.

President's Office Secretary Sampad Barua, Military Secretary Major General SM Salahuddin Islam, Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin and Secretary (Attachment) Md Wahidul Islam Khan were present there.