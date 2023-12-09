President, PM reaffirm pledge to uphold human rights

Bangladesh

BSS
09 December, 2023, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2023, 10:57 pm

Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh has duly prioritised the human rights issue in its development trajectory

BSS
09 December, 2023, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2023, 10:57 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The International Human Rights Day will be observed in the country like elsewhere in the world on Sunday in a befitting manner.

This year's theme of the day is 'Dignity, Freedom, and Justice for All.'

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the eve of the day, wishing all programmes of the day a success.

In his message, the president said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman fought for the protection of human rights throughout his life.

Bangabandhu skillfully included human rights issues in the constitution of Bangladesh, he said, adding that an independent and impartial organisation -National Human Rights Commission- was established in 2009 with the aim of protecting and developing these constitutional rights.

The activities of the Commission should be strengthened at the grassroot to increase public awareness on human rights and protect human rights, the head of the state said.

"Besides, we must be vocal in protecting the rights of all the oppressed people of the world, including Palestine," he said.

In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said: "On the auspicious occasion of the United Nations Human Rights Day, I, on behalf of the government and the people of Bangladesh, join the international community in reiterating our unflinching commitment to upholding human rights enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR)."

This year marks the 75th anniversary of this milestone document, which is equally relevant today as it was 75 years ago, the premier said.

The celebration of this anniversary reminds all of the progress made and the work that still lies ahead in creating a world where equality, freedom, and justice genuinely exist for all, she said.

Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh has duly prioritised the human rights issue in its development trajectory.

Bangladesh has taken a whole-of-society approach and ensured no one is left behind in the country's development interventions.

The government has been working relentlessly to secure the rule of law, fundamental human rights and freedom, equality, justice, and political, economic, and social rights for all citizens, she said.

Internationally, Bangladesh has engaged itself in resolving conflicts, establishing peace, and protecting human rights all around the world, the premier added.

Bangladesh, as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council, has significantly contributed to the protection and promotion of human rights worldwide, she said.

"On this International Human Rights Day, we reaffirm our steadfast commitment to establishing a just world free of domination, discrimination and deprivation," she added.

