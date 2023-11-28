President, PM reaffirm continued support with Palestinian people

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today reaffirmed Bangladesh's continued support and solidarity with the people and government of Palestine.

On the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, the president and the prime minister issued separate messages urging the international community and humanitarian organisations to work together for ensuring dignified life of Palestinian people in their sovereign motherland.

In his message, the president said, "On the solemn occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian people, I firmly reaffirm Bangladesh's continued support and solidarity to the people and government of Palestine."

He said Bangladesh as an independent nation always believes in freedom, peace and democracy.

"We are also the largest contributing country in UN peace keeping mission," he added.

The president believed that war cannot bring peace but rather destruction and human rights violations.

Bangladesh has unwavering support towards the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people of self-determination and establishment of the State of Palestine based on a two-state solution, he said.

In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said: "On the solemn occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Bangladesh joins the international community in reaffirming its unwavering support towards the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people of self-determination and establishment of the State of Palestine on the basis of two-state solution with pre-1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its capital."

She said Bangladesh has always supported the just struggle of the oppressed people against imperialism, colonialism or racialism all over the world.

"Our firm commitment is guided by our Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and principles enshrined in our national constitution. The people of Bangladesh would remain steadfast in expressing their solidarity with their Palestinian brothers and sisters, who have been deprived of their

legitimate rights of self-determination for more than fifty-six years," she said.

She further said that Bangladesh demands an end to brutalities by Israel and a complete ceasefire.