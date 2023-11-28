President, PM reaffirm continued support with Palestinian people

Bangladesh

BSS
28 November, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2023, 08:09 pm

Related News

President, PM reaffirm continued support with Palestinian people

Bangladesh demands an end to brutalities by Israel and a complete ceasefire, said the premier

BSS
28 November, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2023, 08:09 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today reaffirmed Bangladesh's continued support and solidarity with the people and government of Palestine.

On the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, the president and the prime minister issued separate messages urging the international community and humanitarian organisations to work together for ensuring dignified life of Palestinian people in their sovereign motherland.

In his message, the president said, "On the solemn occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian people, I firmly reaffirm Bangladesh's continued support and solidarity to the people and government of Palestine."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He said Bangladesh as an independent nation always believes in freedom, peace and democracy.

"We are also the largest contributing country in UN peace keeping mission," he added.

The president believed that war cannot bring peace but rather destruction and human rights violations.

Bangladesh has unwavering support towards the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people of self-determination and establishment of the State of Palestine based on a two-state solution, he said.

In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said: "On the solemn occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Bangladesh joins the international community in reaffirming its unwavering support towards the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people of self-determination and establishment of the State of Palestine on the basis of two-state solution with pre-1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its capital."

She said Bangladesh has always supported the just struggle of the oppressed people against imperialism, colonialism or racialism all over the world.

"Our firm commitment is guided by our Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and principles enshrined in our national constitution. The people of Bangladesh would remain steadfast in expressing their solidarity with their Palestinian brothers and sisters, who have been deprived of their
legitimate rights of self-determination for more than fifty-six years," she said.

She further said that Bangladesh demands an end to brutalities by Israel and a complete ceasefire.

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / President Mohammed Shahabuddin / Palestine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A lesson on living the moment: 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

A lesson on living the moment: 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

4h | Features
In Barishal’s case, the low-cost of travel via waterways encourages people to migrate to Dhaka and other cities, like Chattogram. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why nearly a-fifth of people from Barishal moved to Dhaka

4h | Panorama
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Political unrest hampers admission prep for HSC 2023 intake

6h | Education
The architectural design of Anukrom is a triumph of purpose and ingenuity – a rectangular structure that stretches east to west, crafting out two courtyards. Photo: Shakil Hai

Anukrom: A mother’s dream, a son’s guilt and an award-winning home

6h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

NZ to scrap ‘generational smoking ban’

NZ to scrap ‘generational smoking ban’

1h | TBS World
Musk in Israel to get back advertising!

Musk in Israel to get back advertising!

3h | TBS World
Businessmen who were nominated for various seats from AL

Businessmen who were nominated for various seats from AL

4h | TBS Stories
5 banks fail to disburse agri loans

5 banks fail to disburse agri loans

6h | TBS Economy