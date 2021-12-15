President, PM to pay tributes in National Memorial tomorrow with limited gathering  

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will pay tribute to the martyrs of the Liberation War in a limited gathering by placing wreaths at the National Memorial in Savar tomorrow.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, only designated individuals will be present at the venue during the wreath laying ceremony to be held at sunrise.

The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs has given the information in a notification today.

"Following Covid-19 regulations, only the ministries of Liberation War Affairs, and Housing and Public Works are required to ensure the presence of a limited number of officials and individuals during the wreath-laying ceremony at the National Memorial by the President and Prime Minister tomorrow," the notification stated.

The family members of Bir Sreshthos, wounded freedom fighters and Bir Muktijoddhas will be in attendance while Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque will lead them.

The 9th Infantry Division's general officer commissioner, Dhaka's divisional commissioner and deputy commissioner will also be present on the occasion.

The nation is set to celebrate the 51st Victory Day, the most precious day of the Bangalee people, tomorrow as the country was liberated from the Pakistani occupation forces on the day 50 years back after a nine-month-long bloodstained War of Liberation.