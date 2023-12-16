President, PM pay homage to Liberation war martyrs on Victory Day

Bangladesh

BSS
16 December, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 16 December, 2023, 10:48 am

BSS
16 December, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 16 December, 2023, 10:48 am
Photo collage of President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina placing wreaths at the altar of the National Memorial on Saturday, 16 December 2023. Photo: BSS
Photo collage of President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina placing wreaths at the altar of the National Memorial on Saturday, 16 December 2023. Photo: BSS

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the Liberation War by placing wreaths at the National Memorial on the outskirts of the capital marking the 53rd Victory Day.

The head of the state laid the wreath at the altar of the National Memorial with the rise of the sun at about 6:33am. 

After the president, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina placed a wreath there.

A contingent drawn from the Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force presented the state salute on the occasion.

After placing the wreaths, both the president and the prime minister stood in solemn silence for a while as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the martyrs of the country's War of Liberation in 1971 as the bugle played the last post.

President Shahabuddin also signed the visitors' book kept there.

Flanked by senior leaders of her party, Sheikh Hasina, also the Awami League President, laid another wreath at the National Memorial as the party chief.

PM pays homage to Bangabandhu

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also paid rich tributes to the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, on the occasion of the 53rd Victory Day.

She paid homage by placing a wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation in front of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi.

