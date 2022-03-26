President, PM pay homage to Liberation War martyrs

Bangladesh

BSS
26 March, 2022, 08:40 am
Last modified: 26 March, 2022, 10:29 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid rich tributes to the Liberation War martyrs by placing wreaths at the National Memorial here on the city's outskirts this morning marking the 52nd Independence and National Day.

The president first placed a wreath at the altar of the memorial followed by the prime minister.
 
After laying the wreaths, the president and the premier stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the martyrs of the Great War of Liberation in 1971.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

 
A smartly turned-out contingent drawn from Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force presented a state salute on the occasion while the bugles played the last post.
 
The head of the state and the head of the government also signed the visitors' book kept on the memorial premises.
 
Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, senior Awami League leaders and high civil and military officials, among others, were present.
 
Later, the Jatiya Sangsad speaker and the chief justice also paid homage to the martyrs by placing wreaths at the National Mausoleum.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

 
Ruling party Bangladesh Awami League led by its General Secretary Obaidul Quader also paid tribute by placing a wreath there in presence of some key party leaders.

