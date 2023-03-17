Birth Anniversary: President, PM pay homage to Bangabandhu

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday paid tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara in Gopalganj on the occasion of his 103rd birth anniversary and the National Children's Day-2023.

The president and the prime minister paid their homage by placing wreaths at the mausoleum of Bangabandhu at Tungipara at 10:42am.

President Hamid first laid a wreath at the Bangabandhu's mausoleum, followed by the prime minister.

After placing the wreaths, they stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the Father of the Nation.

A smartly turned-out contingent drawn from Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force presented a guard of honour on the occasion.

Flanked by senior leaders of her party, Sheikh Hasina, also the Awami League President, placed another wreath at the mazar of Bangabandhu on behalf of the party.

Later, First Lady Rashida Khanam along with her son Rejwan Ahammad Taufiq, MP, as well as the premier along with her family members paid tribute to Bangabandhu by placing floral wreaths separately.

Hamid and Hasina offered Fateha and joined a munajat seeking eternal peace for the departed souls of Bangabandhu as well as other martyrs of the August 15 carnage.

Cabinet members, PM's advisers, parliament members and senior AL leaders were present.

The President also signed the visitor's book kept on the mausoleum premises.

On his arrival on the mausoleum premises, President Hamid was received by PM Hasina.

On this day in 1920, Bangabandhu, the architect of independent Bangladesh and the greatest Bangali of all times, was born at Tungipara in Gopalganj.