Birth Anniversary: President, PM pay homage to Bangabandhu

Bangladesh

UNB
17 March, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2023, 01:38 pm

Related News

Birth Anniversary: President, PM pay homage to Bangabandhu

UNB
17 March, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2023, 01:38 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday paid tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara in Gopalganj on the occasion of his 103rd birth anniversary and the National Children's Day-2023.

The president and the prime minister paid their homage by placing wreaths at the mausoleum of Bangabandhu at Tungipara at 10:42am.

President Hamid first laid a wreath at the Bangabandhu's mausoleum, followed by the prime minister.

After placing the wreaths, they stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the Father of the Nation.

A smartly turned-out contingent drawn from Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force presented a guard of honour on the occasion.

Flanked by senior leaders of her party, Sheikh Hasina, also the Awami League President, placed another wreath at the mazar of Bangabandhu on behalf of the party.

Later, First Lady Rashida Khanam along with her son Rejwan Ahammad Taufiq, MP, as well as the premier along with her family members paid tribute to Bangabandhu by placing floral wreaths separately.

Hamid and Hasina offered Fateha and joined a munajat seeking eternal peace for the departed souls of Bangabandhu as well as other martyrs of the August 15 carnage.

Cabinet members, PM's advisers, parliament members and senior AL leaders were present.

The President also signed the visitor's book kept on the mausoleum premises.

On his arrival on the mausoleum premises, President Hamid was received by PM Hasina.

On this day in 1920, Bangabandhu, the architect of independent Bangladesh and the greatest Bangali of all times, was born at Tungipara in Gopalganj.

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / 15 August

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The new E210 Corolla has a sporty and aerodynamic body with a bold front grille, sharp curves on the side, and LED headlights that give it an aggressive look. Photo: Akif Hamid

Toyota Corolla E210: Sleek, comfortable and practical

4h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

From sleepy rural towns to sleepless nights

5h | Panorama
Plato insisted that elites inevitably collapse if they give way to their own appetites rather than restraining themselves in the interest of the public good. Photo: Collected

Want to stop the next SVB? Read more Plato

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Climate adaptation plans must identify the correct problem: Gawher Nayeem Wahra

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangabandhu’s 103rd birth anniversary today

Bangabandhu’s 103rd birth anniversary today

7h | TBS Stories
Demand for ready-made houses is on the rise in Munshiganj

Demand for ready-made houses is on the rise in Munshiganj

20h | TBS Stories
“Aasha” Lingerie for all shapes and sizes

“Aasha” Lingerie for all shapes and sizes

21h | TBS Stories
Why should you eat dates at Iftar?

Why should you eat dates at Iftar?

4h | TBS Health

Most Read

1
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

2
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 15-19 March

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar