President, PM pay homage to armed forces martyrs

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina place wreaths at the altar of Shikha Anirban (flame eternal) in Dhaka Cantonment on the occasion of Armed Forces Day 2023 on Tuesday (21 November). Photo: PID

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday (21 November) paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of the Bangladesh Armed Forces on the occasion of Armed Forces Day 2023.

On their arrival at Shikha Anirban this morning, President Shahabuddin and the prime minister were received by Chief of Army Staff General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Nazmul Hassan, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan and Principal Staff Officer (PSO) of the Armed Forces Division (AFD) Lieutenant General Waker-Uz-Zaman.

The President, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, paid the tribute by placing a wreath at the altar of Shikha Anirban (flame eternal) in Dhaka Cantonment here this morning and stood in solemn silence for a while as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the martyrs.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the Army, Navy and Air Force presented a salute at that time while a sad tune was played on the bugle.

Photo: PID

The Head of the State also signed the visitors' book kept there.

The premier also paid the homage by placing a wreath at the Shikha Anirban (flame eternal) in Dhaka Cantonment and stood in solemn silence for some time in respect to the memories of the armed forces martyrs.

A contingent drawn from Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force presented a guard of honour at that time, while the bugle played the last post.

Later, Sheikh Hasina, also in-charge of the Ministry of Defence, signed the visitors' book kept on the premises of Shikha Anirban.

Photo: PID

After the wreath-placing ceremony, the prime minister went to the AFD where her Security Adviser Major General (retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique and chiefs of the three services made a courtesy call on her.

On this day during the War of Liberation in 1971, the Bangladesh Armed Forces comprising Army, Navy and Air Force, came into being and launched an all-out attack on the Pakistani occupation forces.

After the independence of the country, this historic day is being observed as the Armed Forces Day every year in a befitting manner.