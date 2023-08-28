President, PM mourn death of former minister Motiur Rahman

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed profound shock at the death of former religious affairs minister and freedom fighter Motiur Rahman.

In a condolence message on Monday, the president said that the nation will forever remember Motiur Rahman's contributions to the Liberation War and education sector.

He also said that the country suffered an irreparable loss at the death of the Ekushey Padak awardee.

The president prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.

In a condolence message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that Motiur Rahman was a dedicated leader of Bangladesh Awami League.

"Motiur Rahman performed his organisational duties, remaining steadfast to the ideals of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the politics of the Awami League — defying uncountable inducement and repeated imprisonment," she said.

"The death of Principal Motiur Rahman is an irreparable loss to the party, and I lost a faithful political companion with his demise," she added.

Veteran Awami League politician Motiur Rahman breathed his last around 11pm on Sunday while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mymensingh at the age of 81.

Born in 1942 in Akua village in Mymensingh Sadar upazila, he served as a member of the advisory committee of the Bangladesh Awami League until his death.

Besides, he taught at Nandina College in Jamalpur and later at Nasirabad College in Mymensingh.

He founded Alamgir Mansur Mintu Memorial College in 1969 and served as its principal until 2002.

Motiur Rahman was a two-time MP, nominated by Awami League for Mymensingh-4 constituency.

In 2014, he was appointed the minister of religious affairs.