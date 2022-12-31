President, PM greet nation on New Year's Eve

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today greeted the countrymen on the eve of the New Year 2023 in the English calendar.

In a message, on the eve of the New Year, the President wished happiness and welfare for all in 2023.

He said though the celebration of Bengali New Year has merged with the national culture, the English New Year influences all because of the widespread use of the English calendar in daily activities.

Every year, people across the world celebrate the New Year through various colourful programmes but people were less enthusiastic in last two years due to Corona-19 pandemic, he said, adding that this year Russia-Ukraine war cast a pall of gloom to the global economic activities affecting the lives of the people.

Under this situation, the President urged the affluent people of the society to stand beside the people who are facing hardship.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, wished that the New Year would bring happiness, peace, and prosperity for the countrymen.

The premier said the year 2022 was an important milestone in the life of the countrymen. The country witnessed a massive development in infrastructures, she said, adding that the mega Padma bridge was opened for vehicular movement on June 26, 2022. Metro rail was inaugurated for commuters from Uttara to Agargaon, she said, adding that the government opened 100 highways in 50 districts and inaugurated construction work of 100 bridges in 25 districts.

She said the first phase of 1320-megawatt Paira Power Plant was also inaugurated in 2022.

The Prime Minister said as a result of the implementation of the welfare-oriented and inclusive development policy adopted by the Awami League government for the last thirteen years, Bangladesh has been ranked among the top five countries in the world in terms of economic progress.

She said the government has ensured smooth flow of money to rural areas that has given the economy a firm-footing. As a result, skilled manpower is being developed and the country is achieving success in all social indicators, she added.

The premier said the United Nations declared Bangladesh as a developing country during the celebration of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and golden jubilee of the country's independence in 2021. The government has been implementing the 2nd perspective plan to turn Bangladesh into a higher middle income country by 2031 and 'Smart Bangladesh' by 2041, she said, adding that the government has started implementing 'Bangladesh Delta Plan-2100'.

Sheikh Hasina said the country witnesses development when Awami League remains in power, because it is Awami League which only upholds the glorious ideal of independence and devotes itself for the welfare and development of the country and its people.