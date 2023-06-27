President, PM greet countrymen on Eid-ul-Adha

27 June, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2023, 04:43 pm

President, PM greet countrymen on Eid-ul-Adha

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today greeted their fellow countrymen and Muslims worldwide on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Adha, which will be observed on 29 June.

On the eve of this day, they issued separate messages, praying that the holy Eid-ul-Adha brings goodness to all and encourages the spirit of sacrifice.

In his message, the President stated, "Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) has set an incomparable example of love, obedience, and sacrifice to Almighty Allah by taking steps to sacrifice his beloved son Hazrat Ismail (AS) upon Allah's directive."

"He also emphasised that 'Adha' means 'Qurbani' (sacrifice)," and further added that sacrifice instills the spirit of self-sacrifice in individuals, teaching them to share happiness and sorrow with their relatives and neighbors.

The head of state highlighted that global inflation is increasing due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and conflicts in various parts of the world. Consequently, low-income people worldwide are facing numerous obstacles.

He urged the affluent people in the country to support those affected by these hardships so that they can enjoy the holy Eid this year.

The President also called upon citizens to sacrifice their animals in government-designated places.

Shahabuddin expressed his hope that everyone would make an effort to prevent environmental pollution by properly disposing of the waste from sacrificial animals after Qurbani.

In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina extended her greetings to all Muslims around the world, including Bangladesh, saying "Eid Mubarak" to everyone.

She also stated, "Let us all cherish the message of the holy Eid-ul-Adha in our hearts and participate in public welfare initiatives from our own positions to build a non-discriminatory, prosperous, and peaceful smart Bangladesh."

The Prime Minister noted that Hazrat Ibrahim (AS)'s unique act of sacrificing his dearest possession for Allah's satisfaction will forever serve as an example to be imitated and followed.

Additionally, she mentioned that through the festival, capable Muslims establish bonds of sympathy and equality among mankind by distributing the meat from their sacrificial animals to relatives and neighbors.

Sheikh Hasina extended her greetings to the countrymen and Muslims worldwide on this occasion, expressing her hope that, like every year, this Eid will bring happiness and joy to all, regardless of their wealth.

She prayed to Allah for continued peace, progress, and prosperity of the country and the Muslim Ummah on this holy day.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Eid-ul-Adha

Comments

