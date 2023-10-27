President, PM greet all involved with Bangabandhu Tunnel project

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday greeted all concerned involved in the implementation of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel project as it will be inaugurated on Saturday.

On the eve of the historic day, they issued separate messages.

In his message, the President extended his best wishes and congratulations to those involved in the implementation of this project, including the Bridges Division and Bangladesh Bridge Authority.

He said the government made unprecedented development in the country's communication sector by adopting and implementing comprehensive development plan.

To realize the dream of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the country is moving forward to implement 'Vision 2041' under the visionary leadership of his eldest daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he mentioned.

The construction of Bangabandhu Tunnel is a shining example of the bold leadership of the present government, he said, adding that the dream of constructing a road communication tunnel under the Karnaphuli River has now become a reality with the aim of building a 'One City Two Towns' based on the model of Shanghai, China.

As a result of the construction of the Bangabandhu Tunnel, new doors of blue economy are going to be unlocked around the Bay of Bengal from Mirsarai of Chattogram to Cox's Bazar, he said.

In her message, the Prime Minister said the inauguration of the much-anticipated Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel constructed beneath the Karnaphuli River, is a glorious and memorable day for Bangladesh.

She greeted all local and foreign engineers, consultants, expert panels, Bridge Division and Bangladesh Bridge Authority officials, Bangladesh Navy and construction workers engaged in the implementation of this high-tech project as the Bangabandhu Tunnel project could not be accomplished without their contribution and tireless efforts.

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman re-established the communication system by building and repairing roads, bailey-bridges, railways and rail-bridges destroyed in the War of Liberation, she said.

Bangabandhu started the program to bring the country under a modern and uninterrupted network, she added.

Following the footsteps of the Father of the Nation, the Awami League-led government has brought great changes in the communication sector in the last 15 years, she mentioned.

The present government has built Padma Bridge with country's own funding, she said, adding that the infrastructure built across the country including roads, highways, bridges, expressways and flyovers is playing a significant role in improving the quality of life of the people and economic growth of the country.

As a result of the construction of the much awaited Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel for Chattogram residents, the port city of Chattogram will be visible in the 'One City Two Towns' model, she said.

The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel has taken the country one step further in the journey towards building Smart Bangladesh by introducing a new level of advanced technology road communication system in this region, she said.