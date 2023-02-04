President, PM greet all concerned on 'Revenue Conference'

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina greeted people of the country including taxpayers, officials and employees of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) on the occasion of the 'Revenue Conference-2023' beginning on Sunday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to inaugurate the two-day revenue conference on Sunday at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the city.

"National Board of Revenue (NBR) is going to organise the revenue conference to develop the country's revenue management system. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to inaugurate the two-day revenue conference on Sunday at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the city. She will also inaugurate the new building of the NBR on the same day," said NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem at a press conference at NBR conference room on Saturday.

On the eve of the day, they issued separate messages to this end wishing all programmes undertaken on the occasion of 'Revenue Conference' a success.

President Abdul Hamid in his message said: "I welcome the initiative of NBR to organise a two-day 'Revenue Conference-2023' in Dhaka."

The head of the state added that the inauguration of the newly constructed revenue building in city's Agargaon area by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is a new addition to the infrastructure development of the country.

He hoped that the tax officials, traders, taxpayers will be able to create a tax-friendly environment by exchanging necessary information related to tax regulations at the revenue conference.

To further accelerate the ongoing process of revenue collection, the president urged the tax payers, traders and consumers at all levels of the country to pay the revenue as per law.

In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said: "I am glad to know that the 'Revenue Conference-2023' is being organised by the NBR. At the same time, the newly constructed Revenue Bhaban is being inaugurated at Agargaon, Dhaka, which will make the Revenue Conference more meaningful and memorable."

The greatest Bangalee of all time, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman established the National Board of Revenue in 1972 with the dream of building a self-reliant country through economic growth, the premier said.

After the Great War of Liberation, Bangabandhu hoped that the economic growth will be gained with continuous development by extracting internal resource of the country by NBR, she added.

Sheikh Hasina said that the Revenue Conference is an excellent initiative of the National Board of Revenue.

She hoped that the conference will increase the scope of mutual exchange and expansion of cooperation between the officials of Income Tax, Customs and VAT Departments in revenue collection.

The premier believed that important issues and challenges in tax collection will emerge through the revenue conference and all concerned will work with honesty, integrity and dedication to overcome those issues and challenges.