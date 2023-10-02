President, PM extend greetings to Maldives president-elect
President and Prime Minister of Bangladesh have extended heartfelt congratulations to the President-elect of Maldives Dr Mohamed Muizzu on being elected as the President of Maldives.
They hoped to strengthen the bond between the countries in the coming days.
Opposition candidate Mohamed Muizzu, who supports closer ties between the Indian Ocean archipelago and China, won the presidential runoff on Saturday with more than 53% of the vote, local media reported.