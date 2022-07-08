President, PM express condolences over former Japanese PM Abe’s death

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 July, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2022, 04:41 pm

Related News

President, PM express condolences over former Japanese PM Abe’s death

TBS Report
08 July, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2022, 04:41 pm
President, PM express condolences over former Japanese PM Abe’s death

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

In a condolence message on Friday (8 July), the head of the state strongly condemned the brutal killing.

FM Momen mourns Abe's death

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe dies in hospital after being shot

Abe, 67, had been delivering a stump speech near a train station in the western city of Nara when he was shot by an assailant.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his death.

Top News

Shinzo Abe shooting / President M Abdul Hamid / Condolence / PM Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bobby Ghosh. Sketch: TBS

Who would replace Boris Johnson? Here are his likely successors

4h | Panorama
Shakti Bidyalaya runs mass education programmes among street and slum children. Photo: Courtesy

Banglar Pathshala: In search for the true meaning of education

6h | Panorama
Special recipes for Eid-ul-Azha 2022

Special recipes for Eid-ul-Azha 2022

6h | Food
Illustration: TBS

Power cuts are back. Was this inevitable?

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How effective was 100% electrification

How effective was 100% electrification

6h | Videos
How to achieve success in life

How to achieve success in life

6h | Videos
New technology to benefit pilgrims at Hajj

New technology to benefit pilgrims at Hajj

19h | Videos
Load shedding is back

Load shedding is back

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south
Industry

Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south

5
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

6
Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM
Bangladesh

Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM