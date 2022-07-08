President, PM express condolences over former Japanese PM Abe’s death

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

In a condolence message on Friday (8 July), the head of the state strongly condemned the brutal killing.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Abe, 67, had been delivering a stump speech near a train station in the western city of Nara when he was shot by an assailant.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his death.