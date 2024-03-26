President, PM, Bhutanese King pay homage to Liberation War martyrs

Bangladesh

BSS
26 March, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 26 March, 2024, 11:15 am

Related News

President, PM, Bhutanese King pay homage to Liberation War martyrs

BSS
26 March, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 26 March, 2024, 11:15 am
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid rich tributes to the Liberation War martyrs by placing wreaths at the National Martyrs' Memorial here on the outskirts of the capital early this morning, marking the 54th Independence and National Day.

Besides, the visiting Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, who is now on a four-day official visit to Bangladesh at the special invitation of Bangladesh President Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the 54th Independence Day celebrations, also paid respect to the Liberation War heroes by placing a wreath at 5:57am.

As part of marking the day, the President first placed the wreath at the altar of the memorial at about 5:56 am, followed by the Prime Minister and the Bhutanese King.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Bhutan was the first country to recognize Bangladesh as an Independent state on December 6, 1971. After 11 years, Wangchuck, along with his wife, came to Dhaka to attend the Independence Day function of Bangladesh.

Earlier, the king and queen visited Bangladesh in 2013.

After laying the wreaths, the President, the Premier and the King stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the martyrs of the Great War of Liberation in 1971.

A smartly turned-out contingent drawn from the Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force presented a state salute at that time while the bugles played the last post.

The Head of the State, the Head of the Government and the Bhutanese King and Queen Jetsun Pema also signed the visitors' book kept on the memorial premises.

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Flanked by her party leaders, Sheikh Hasina, also the President of the Bangladesh Awami League, paid glowing tributes to the Liberation War martyrs by placing another wreath at the National Memorial on behalf of her party.

Representative of parliament Speaker, chief justice, ministers, advisers, senior politicians, leaders of AL-led 14-party alliance, members of parliament, valiant freedom fighters, chiefs of the three services, diplomats, representatives of different development partners and high civil and military officials, among others, were present there.

Every year, 26 March brings the most tragic reminiscence of the history's darkest episode that heralded a nine-month bloody ordeal from the night of 25 March 1971, achieving the long-cherished independence on 16 December the same year at the cost of a sea of blood.

In the wake of the military crackdown by the then Pakistan occupation force, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman proclaimed the Independence of Bangladesh through the then EPR (East Pakistan Rifles) wireless at 00-30 hours on March 26 (the night following March 25) in 1971 at his historic Road-32 residence at Dhanmondi here.

The day is very auspicious and precious to the Bengali Nation.

Bangladesh / Independence Day / Sheikh Hasina / President Md Shahabuddin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The shop does not generate much income but the satisfaction in feeding the needy is much bigger for its owner Nazrul Islam. Photo: Courtesy

A shop where the starving can eat for free

3h | Panorama
Kumudini Hajong. Sketch: TBS

Tonko Andolon: A forgotten slice of history

1d | Panorama
The mob and chaos of the iftar time metro rush— are recipes for disaster. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The last ride of the day: Going home to catch iftar on metro rail

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Helping little ones learn with fun: 4 gifts for your kids

23h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How is the socio-economic condition of the country in the 54th year of independence?

How is the socio-economic condition of the country in the 54th year of independence?

3h | Videos
Ctg zoo names 3 cubs born to tiger couple Joe Biden-Joya

Ctg zoo names 3 cubs born to tiger couple Joe Biden-Joya

14h | Videos
Saidpur rail workers racing against time to finish new coaches

Saidpur rail workers racing against time to finish new coaches

17h | Videos
Trump's assets may be seized if fines are delayed

Trump's assets may be seized if fines are delayed

18h | Videos