President pays tributes to Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi

Bangladesh

BSS
15 August, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 15 August, 2023, 11:18 am

Related News

President pays tributes to Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi

BSS
15 August, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 15 August, 2023, 11:18 am
President Mohammed Shahabuddin is placing a wreath at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32, Dhaka, on Tuesday (15 August).
President Mohammed Shahabuddin is placing a wreath at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32, Dhaka, on Tuesday (15 August).

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, marking his 48th martyrdom anniversary and the National Mourning Day.

The Head of the State paid glowing tributes to the Father of the Nation by placing a wreath at his portrait in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32 here at 6:30 am today.
 
Earlier, on his arrival there, the President was welcomed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at about 6:28 am.
 
Later, both the President and the Prime Minister placed wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu, also the great architect of Independent Bangladesh and the greatest Bangalee of all times, there.

After laying the wreaths, they stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the Father of the Nation.
 
A smartly turned out contingent drawn from the Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force presented the state salute while the bugles played the last post.
 
Bangabandhu's youngest daughter Sheikh Rehana, sister of the Prime Minister, Jatiya Sangsad Speaker, Chief Justice, cabinet members, senior Awami League leaders and chiefs of three services, among others, were present on the occasion.
 
Valiant Freedom Fighter and veteran politician President Shahabuddin offered Fateha and munajat seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu as well as other martyrs of the August 15 carnage.

President Mohammad Shahabuddin / homage / National Mourning Day / 15 August 1975

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

1h | Habitat
Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

6h | Panorama
Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

1d | Panorama
The highly inflated prices of CNG auto rickshaws have made auto rickshaws a target of thieves putting the lives of its drivers in danger. Photo: TBS

How a Tk5 lakh CNG auto rickshaw ended up costing Tk25 lakh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Respect to Bangabandhu

Respect to Bangabandhu

2h | TBS Today
The Forrest Gump of Bangladesh: Walking 11,000 miles in a 1,000 days

The Forrest Gump of Bangladesh: Walking 11,000 miles in a 1,000 days

18h | TBS Stories
Only man who gave life for Bangabandhu

Only man who gave life for Bangabandhu

6h | TBS Stories
Stir Fry- Chicken Fried Rice Recipe

Stir Fry- Chicken Fried Rice Recipe

20h | TBS Food

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

No half fare for students in Metro Rail, freedom fighters can travel for free

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on 28 June