President pays tributes to Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi

President Mohammed Shahabuddin is placing a wreath at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32, Dhaka, on Tuesday (15 August).

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, marking his 48th martyrdom anniversary and the National Mourning Day.

The Head of the State paid glowing tributes to the Father of the Nation by placing a wreath at his portrait in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32 here at 6:30 am today.



Earlier, on his arrival there, the President was welcomed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at about 6:28 am.



Later, both the President and the Prime Minister placed wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu, also the great architect of Independent Bangladesh and the greatest Bangalee of all times, there.

After laying the wreaths, they stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the Father of the Nation.



A smartly turned out contingent drawn from the Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force presented the state salute while the bugles played the last post.



Bangabandhu's youngest daughter Sheikh Rehana, sister of the Prime Minister, Jatiya Sangsad Speaker, Chief Justice, cabinet members, senior Awami League leaders and chiefs of three services, among others, were present on the occasion.



Valiant Freedom Fighter and veteran politician President Shahabuddin offered Fateha and munajat seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu as well as other martyrs of the August 15 carnage.