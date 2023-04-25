President Shahabuddin pays homage to Liberation War heroes

President Mohammed Shahabuddin paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War by placing wreaths at the National Memorial in Savar on the outskirts of the capital this morning.

The Head of the State placed the wreath at the altar of the National Memorial at about 11:40am for the first time after assuming the office as the 22nd President.

A smartly turned-out contingent drawn from the Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force presented the state salute on the occasion, as the bugles played the last post.

Shahabuddin, a heroic freedom fighter and politician, later stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War.

The country was liberated from the Pakistani occupation forces on December 16 in 1971 after a nine-month-long bloodstained Liberation War.

The President also signed the visitors' book kept on the Memorial premises.

Earlier, the President attended his office last evening after about 10 hours of taking the oath of office of the President at the historic Durbar Hall of Bangabhaban.