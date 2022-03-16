President to pay homage to Bangabandhu 17 March

President M Abdul Hamid will pay homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of the 102nd birthday of the great leader and the National Children's Day Thursday (17 March).

"The president will pay tribute to the Father of the Nation by placing wreaths at his mazar (mausoleum) at Tungipara Thursday morning," President's press secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS today.

A smartly turned-out contingent drawn from Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force will present guard of honour on the occasion.

President Hamid will offer special prayers there seeking eternal peace of the departed soul of Bangabandhu and his family members brutally assassinated on the fateful night on 15 August in 1975.

The president is scheduled to sign the visitors' book kept on the mazar premises.

The country is set to celebrate the 102nd birth anniversary of Father of the Nation coincided with the National Children's Day 2022 on Thursday in a befitting manner.

On this day in 1920, Bangabandhu, the vivacious leader of the Bangalee nation, the architect of independent Bangladesh and the greatest Bangalee of all time, was born in a respected Muslim family at Tungipara village of Gopalganj sub-division, now district.

He was the third among four daughters and two sons of his parents –Sheikh Lutfur Rahman and Saira Khatun.

The nation will celebrate the day through extensive programmes with fanfare and gaiety.

Tomorrow evening, President Hamid will also host a milad and doa mahfil at Durbar hall of Bangaabhaban after Magrib prayers. A special munajat will also be offered on the occasion.

