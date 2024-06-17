President offers Eid-ul-Adha prayers at National Eidgah

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today offered the Eid-ul-Adha prayers along with hundreds of Muslims from all walks of lives at the main Eid congregation (jamaat) at the National Eidgah on the High Court premises here.

The President along with his family members and officials concerned attended the main prayers of Eid-ul-Adha, one of the greatest religious festivals of the Muslims, at 7:30am.

Noted personalities, including Chief Justice, Supreme Court judges, lawmakers, senior political leaders and top civil and military officials offered their Eid prayers at the National Eidgah Maidan.

Khatib of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque Hafez Maulana Mufti Ruhul Amin conducted the Eid prayers.

A special munajat was offered seeking divine blessings for the peace and progress of the country and the welfare of the people as well as the Muslim Ummah.

In the munajat, a sound and long life of the President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was also sought.

Special doa was also offered seeking eternal peace of the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country in different democratic movements, particularly during the Liberation War in 1971.

Doa was also offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and other members, who embraced martyrdom on the fateful night of August 15, 1975.

The Almighty Allah's special blessing was sought for the peace and welfare of the people of Palestine, now facing untold suffering even on this holy day.

After the prayers, the Head of the State exchanged Eid greetings with the Musullies (devotees) at the Eidgah.

The Eid jamaat was held under the auspices of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC). Special arrangements were also made for women at the National Eidgah.

An intensified security measures were taken in and around the prayers ground.

Earlier, on his arrival at the National Eidgah, the President was received by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan and others concerned.