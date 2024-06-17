President offers Eid-ul-Adha prayers at National Eidgah

Bangladesh

BSS
17 June, 2024, 11:15 am
Last modified: 17 June, 2024, 11:26 am

Related News

President offers Eid-ul-Adha prayers at National Eidgah

The President along with his family members and officials concerned attended the main prayers of Eid-ul-Adha, one of the greatest religious festivals of the Muslims, at 7:30am.

BSS
17 June, 2024, 11:15 am
Last modified: 17 June, 2024, 11:26 am
President Mohammed Shahabuddin. File photo: Collected
President Mohammed Shahabuddin. File photo: Collected

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today offered the Eid-ul-Adha prayers along with hundreds of Muslims from all walks of lives at the main Eid congregation (jamaat) at the National Eidgah on the High Court premises here.

The President along with his family members and officials concerned attended the main prayers of Eid-ul-Adha, one of the greatest religious festivals of the Muslims, at 7:30am.

Noted personalities, including Chief Justice, Supreme Court judges, lawmakers, senior political leaders and top civil and military officials offered their Eid prayers at the National Eidgah Maidan.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Khatib of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque Hafez Maulana Mufti Ruhul Amin conducted the Eid prayers.

A special munajat was offered seeking divine blessings for the peace and progress of the country and the welfare of the people as well as the Muslim Ummah.

In the munajat, a sound and long life of the President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was also sought.

Special doa was also offered seeking eternal peace of the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country in different democratic movements, particularly during the Liberation War in 1971.

Doa was also offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and other members, who embraced martyrdom on the fateful night of August 15, 1975.

The Almighty Allah's special blessing was sought for the peace and welfare of the people of Palestine, now facing untold suffering even on this holy day.

After the prayers, the Head of the State exchanged Eid greetings with the Musullies (devotees) at the Eidgah.

The Eid jamaat was held under the auspices of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC). Special arrangements were also made for women at the National Eidgah.

An intensified security measures were taken in and around the prayers ground.

Earlier, on his arrival at the National Eidgah, the President was received by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan and others concerned.

Top News

President Mohammed Shahabuddin / Eid Ul Adha / Eid Prayer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With many speeding vehicles on the road, one needs to be extra careful when driving during Eid seasons. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

The dos and don’ts of highway driving

23h | Wheels
Living with increased global economic volatility

Living with increased global economic volatility

1d | Panorama
Project Ombu: Addressing Bangladesh's water crisis with sustainable solutions

Project Ombu: Addressing Bangladesh's water crisis with sustainable solutions

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why are people so mad at Coca-Cola?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How to refrigerate meat the right way

How to refrigerate meat the right way

20h | Videos
Bangladesh to face Nepal in 2024 T20 World Cup

Bangladesh to face Nepal in 2024 T20 World Cup

13h | Videos
Saudi Arab will not renew the petro-dollar agreement with the US

Saudi Arab will not renew the petro-dollar agreement with the US

1d | Videos
Pakistan face Ireland in the 2024 T20 World Cup

Pakistan face Ireland in the 2024 T20 World Cup

17h | Videos