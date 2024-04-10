President to offer Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at National Eidgah

Bangladesh

BSS
10 April, 2024, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2024, 01:59 pm

Related News

President to offer Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at National Eidgah

After the prayers, the Head of the State will exchange greetings with fellow Muslims at the Eidgah

BSS
10 April, 2024, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2024, 01:59 pm
A file photo of President Mohammed Shahabuddin. Photo: Collected
A file photo of President Mohammed Shahabuddin. Photo: Collected

President Mohammed Shahabuddin will offer the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers along with hundreds of Muslims from all walks of life at the main Eid congregation (jamaat) at the National Eidgah on the High Court premises in Dhaka tomorrow (11 April) morning.

"The President, his family members, and officials concerned will attend the main Eid prayers of Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the greatest religious festivals of the Muslims, at 8:30am," his press secretary, Md Joynal Abedin, told BSS.

When he arrives at the Eidgah at 8:20am, the President will be received by the Chief Justice, religious affairs minister, DSCC mayor, and others concerned.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Noted personalities, including the chief justice, cabinet members, Supreme Court judges, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSSC) mayor, lawmakers, senior political leaders, and top civil and military officials will say their prayers at the National Eidgah Maidan.

After the prayers, the Head of the State will exchange greetings with fellow Muslims at the Eidgah.

"But if it is not possible to hold the Eid prayers at the National Eidgah due to inclement weather, the President will say his Eid prayers at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 9 am," reads the programme schedule on the day.

The Eid jamaat will be held at the National Eidgah under the auspices of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC). Special arrangements have been made for women to offer Eid prayers at the National Eidgah.

After the prayers, President Mohammed Shahabuddin and his spouse, Dr Rebeka Sultana. will exchange greetings with the cross section of people at Bangabhaban from 10am-11:30am on the occasion.

He will convey his Eid greetings to the countrymen through media at the Credentials Hall of the Bangabhaban.

Later, the President will spend his time with his family members at Bangabhaban.

Top News

President Md Shahabuddin / Bangladesh / Eid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Pinterest

Give your dining table a themed makeover for Eid

17h | Habitat
Two volunteers of Red Crescent help an elderly woman get to the Rajshahi-bound train with a wheelchair on Saturday, 6 April 2024. Red Crescent volunteers in the Kamalapur Railway Station and nearby areas worked from 4 April to 7 April — days which faced a peak rush of homebound passengers due to the Eid vacation. Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

How Red Crescent volunteers eased the suffering of homebound people

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

30 years of Rwandan genocide: 'I found a dead woman with a newborn baby still attached to her'

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Gift your loved ones a wellness package

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Turkish football under the storm of protests

Turkish football under the storm of protests

1d | Videos
Bandarban's tourism traders are worried about losses even in full season

Bandarban's tourism traders are worried about losses even in full season

1d | Videos
India’s electoral bonds: ‘Corrupt’ firms paid parties, got cleansed

India’s electoral bonds: ‘Corrupt’ firms paid parties, got cleansed

1d | Videos
King Faisal Mosque is a unique example of beauty

King Faisal Mosque is a unique example of beauty

18h | Videos