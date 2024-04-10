President to offer Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at National Eidgah

President Mohammed Shahabuddin will offer the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers along with hundreds of Muslims from all walks of life at the main Eid congregation (jamaat) at the National Eidgah on the High Court premises in Dhaka tomorrow (11 April) morning.

"The President, his family members, and officials concerned will attend the main Eid prayers of Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the greatest religious festivals of the Muslims, at 8:30am," his press secretary, Md Joynal Abedin, told BSS.

When he arrives at the Eidgah at 8:20am, the President will be received by the Chief Justice, religious affairs minister, DSCC mayor, and others concerned.

Noted personalities, including the chief justice, cabinet members, Supreme Court judges, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSSC) mayor, lawmakers, senior political leaders, and top civil and military officials will say their prayers at the National Eidgah Maidan.

After the prayers, the Head of the State will exchange greetings with fellow Muslims at the Eidgah.

"But if it is not possible to hold the Eid prayers at the National Eidgah due to inclement weather, the President will say his Eid prayers at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 9 am," reads the programme schedule on the day.

The Eid jamaat will be held at the National Eidgah under the auspices of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC). Special arrangements have been made for women to offer Eid prayers at the National Eidgah.

After the prayers, President Mohammed Shahabuddin and his spouse, Dr Rebeka Sultana. will exchange greetings with the cross section of people at Bangabhaban from 10am-11:30am on the occasion.

He will convey his Eid greetings to the countrymen through media at the Credentials Hall of the Bangabhaban.

Later, the President will spend his time with his family members at Bangabhaban.