President for minimizing skill gaps for 4th industrial revolution

Bangladesh

BSS
10 December, 2021, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2021, 01:55 pm

Related News

President for minimizing skill gaps for 4th industrial revolution

Addressing the event from Bangabhaban, the President said the universities have to strengthen the academia-industry linkage as the incumbent government in the meantime enhanced budget for research and innovation

BSS
10 December, 2021, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2021, 01:55 pm
President M Abdul Hamid. Photo: Collected
President M Abdul Hamid. Photo: Collected

President M Abdul Hamid today asked all concerned authorities to redesign the country's higher education system for minimizing skill gaps as preparedness for upcoming industrial revolution.

"We need to identify the skill gaps and redesign the higher education system rapidly to cope with the global competition," the President said as he virtually opened a two-day 'International Conference on the 4th Industrial Revolution and Beyond (IC4IR) - 2021' at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) here.

He expected that the conference would draw experts' suggestions and recommendations for the universities to produce skilled manpower to meet domestic and global job market demand.

Addressing the event from Bangabhaban, the President said the universities have to strengthen the academia-industry linkage as the incumbent government in the meantime enhanced budget for research and innovation.

"Although we are doing increasingly better in agriculture, automation, software development, freelancing and many other sectors, we have to put more emphasis on the university rankings in the international context," Abdul Hamid suggested.

He thanked the UGC authority and other relevant stakeholders for arranging a two-day IC4RB-2021 as part of the two historic mega events - Bangabandhu's birth centenary and Bangladesh Independence's Golden Jubilee celebrations.

In line with Bangabandhu's dream of a 'Sonar Bangla' - a hunger and corruption free, prosperous Bangladesh, Abdul Hamid said, "Bearing the same philosophy in mind at present, Bangabandhu's dream has been transformed into 'Digital Bangladesh' under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her ICT Adviser Sajeeb Wajed Joy."

President Abdul Hamid called upon all to join hands with everyone to embrace the 4IR or Industry 4.0 robustly as "It is now the reality and we can't deny it any more. It is the time to change the whole landscape of how we do feel, how we do work, how we do live, how we do travel . . . and so on."

 The first revolution is all about steam engine, the second revolution is about electricity, the third is about internet and computer and the 4IR added Intelligence to the third Industrial Revolution and changed the whole scenario while the 4IR comes up with new challenges replacing traditional jobs with automation, the President mentioned.

He said the Artificial Intelligence is being used for predicting business futures, robots are being used in the garments industry and shopping centers, Machine Learning is being used for simulation and Internet of Things (IoT) are being used in smart agriculture.

The 5G technology is completely changing the business model and many other instances do exist around the world, the head of the state added.

Referring to the inclusive development of Bangladesh through connecting high- tech, low-tech and no-tech people countrywide, he said, "We have already shifted from the traditional face-to-face education to blended, online and digital education . . . We should not go back but rather we have to capitalize on what we have and advance rapidly."

The President also expressed grave concern over the unemployment rate amongst the graduates due to the mismatches of skills and foreigners are dominating domestic job market, especially in the technical and managerial levels, corporate firms, and multi-national companies.

"This trend leads to substantial remittance outflow from Bangladesh," he observed, adding, "We must adapt to the changes of 4th industrial revolution."

Noting that Bangladesh is the 93rd largest country in terms of land mass but in terms of population it is the 8th largest country in the world, the President said, "We have a good advantage over the developed world with huge working population (age 15-64 years). With the advent of 4IR many will lose their jobs but more new jobs will be created."

Abdul Hamid stressed the need for transforming this huge population into a well- trained and skilled workforce equipped for the 4IR to strengthen country's ongoing socio-economic development trend as Bangladesh has become a middle-income country and aspires to reach a developed one by 2041.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, MP, Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury, MP, and University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Prof Kazi Shahidullah, among others, spoke there.

Top News

4th Industrial Revolution / President M Abdul Hamid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Five useful upgrades for your motorcycle

Five useful upgrades for your motorcycle

3h | Wheels
Photo: Bloomberg

Bad Blood: How a startup deceived Silicon Valley

3h | Panorama
The National Baha’i Centre is the only administrative building of the Baha’i faith in the country. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The tale of the Baha’i faith in Bangladesh

4h | Panorama
A shophopper taking pictures of products from a retail brand outlet to send to the customer. Photo: Courtesy

Shophopper: The art of virtual haggling 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

20h | Videos
3.92 crore Bangladeshis multidimensionally poor

3.92 crore Bangladeshis multidimensionally poor

20h | Videos
Hasina ranks 43rd on Forbes list of most powerful women

Hasina ranks 43rd on Forbes list of most powerful women

20h | Videos
Photo: Collected

Body of missing child found in Ctg canal after 3 days

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study