President Macron takes boat trip on Turag River

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday took a boat trip on the Turag River before wrapping up his visit to Bangladesh.

He experienced life around the Turag River during an unscheduled visit to the river.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud and Saber Hossain Chowdhury MP accompanied him.

Hasan Mahmud uploaded two photos on his Facebook profile and wrote, "Selfie with French President Honorable Emmanuel Macron after a boat trip on Turag River, Dhaka. He enjoyed the boat trip a lot."

The French President arrived here on September 10 at the invitation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

This was the first visit by any French President in the last three decades.

Former French President Mitterrand visited Bangladesh on 22 to 24 February 1990.

President Macron held a summit meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Prime Minister's Office on Monday.

He joined a banquet to be hosted by her in honour of the French President on Sunday.

The two leaders witnessed the signing couple of bilateral instruments.

The governments of Bangladesh and France sincerely hoped that the visit of the French President to Bangladesh would further elevate the friendly relations between the two countries to a new height.