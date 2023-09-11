President Macron pays tribute to Bangabandhu

Bangladesh

UNB
11 September, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 11 September, 2023, 02:41 pm

Photo: PID
Photo: PID

French President  Emmanuel Macron on Monday (11 September) paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32.

"I wanted to pay tribute to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who dedicated his life to the fight for the independence of his nation, its language, and its culture and for the people of Bangladesh," he wrote in the visitors' book in the French language.

"Surrounded by his family, in the memory of those who fell alongside him, I want to express here the respect and friendship of the French people," the French President wrote.

He arrived here on September 10 at the invitation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

This was the first visit by any French President in the last three decades.

Former French President Mitterrand visited Bangladesh on 22 to 24 February 1990.

President Macron held a summit meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Prime Minister's Office on Monday.

He joined a banquet to be hosted by her in honour of the French President on Sunday.

The two leaders witnessed the signing couple of bilateral instruments.

The governments of Bangladesh and France sincerely hoped that the visit of the French President to Bangladesh would further elevate the friendly relations between the two countries to a new height.

