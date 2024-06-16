President to host reception to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha at Bangabhaban tomorrow

Bangladesh

BSS
16 June, 2024, 11:25 am
Last modified: 16 June, 2024, 11:31 am

President Mohammed Shahabuddin. File photo: Collected
President Mohammed Shahabuddin. File photo: Collected

President Mohammed Shahabuddin will host a reception for high government officials, diplomats, and members of the elite society at Bangabhaban tomorrow on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, the second biggest religious festival of the Muslims.

"The reception will be held from 10.30am to 12:00 noon on the Eid Day . . . The President and his spouse Dr. Rebeka Sultana will exchange greetings with the cross-section of people at the Credentials Hall of the Bangabhaban on the occasion," President Press Secretary Md Joynal  Abedin told BSS today (16 June).

 He added, "The President will also convey his Eid greetings to the countrymen through the media here."

The Head of the State will exchange Eid greetings with the people of all classes and professions, including distinguished personalities, senior politicians, judges, poets, litterateurs, writers, journalists, teachers, intellectuals, diplomats, and civil and military officials.

As many as 1,200 distinguished personalities and people were invited at the Bangabhaban on the occasion.

 Of the invitees, the chief justice, former presidents, ministers, state ministers, advisers to the prime minister, foreign diplomats, Supreme Court judges, vice-chancellors, editors, senior journalists, writers, artistes, leaders of different political parties, business leaders and high civil and military officials are included.

 They will be entertained with delicious food items in a traditional manner.

 After the ceremony, the President will spend his time with family members at the Presidential palace.

President of Bangladesh / Eid 2024 / Eid-ul-Adha

