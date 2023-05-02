President to host reception for Buddhist religious leaders on Thursday

President Mohammed Shahabuddin will host a reception for the Buddhist community leaders at the Credential Hall of the Bangabhaban here on Thursday (4 May) on the occasion of the holy Buddha Purnima, the Buddhists' greatest religious festival.

The Head of the State along with his wife Dr Rebecca Sultana will exchange greetings with the Buddhist community commemorating the birthday of Gautama Buddha.

The Buddhists will celebrate the day in the city as elsewhere across the country with due solemnity and traditional enthusiasm.

Chattogram Hill Tracts Affairs Minister Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing, State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Hque Khan and secretaries concerned with the Bangabhaban will be present there, said a Bangabhaban source.

As many as over 1650 people, including over eight hundred invited guests, are expected to join the ceremony.

The Buddhist religious leaders will also greet the President by presenting a bouquet to him on the occasion.

President Shahabuddin will also address the Buddhist community across the country through media at noon on the day.

