President Hamid off to Germany, UK for health checkup

President M Abdul Hamid left Dhaka early today on a 12-day visit to Germany and the UK for health checkups.

"A regular aircraft of Qatar Airways (QY639) carrying the president took off the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka at around 4:25am today," confirmed the president's Deputy Press Secretary Munsi Jalal Uddin.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq, Dean of Diplomatic Corps and Ambassador of the Vatican to Bangladesh Archbishop George Kocherry, British High Commissioner in Dhaka Robert Chatterton Dickson, Ambassador of Germany to Bangladesh Achim Tröster, cabinet secretary, chiefs of the three services, principal secretary to PMO, inspector general of police (IGP), and other civil and military officials saw the president off at the VVIP lounge of the airport.

Abdul Hamid is scheduled to undergo his health checkup at the Charite University Hospital in Germany and Eye Hospital in London.

"The head of the state is expected to return home by a regular flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines Limited from London on 22 October," the DPS added.

The 77-year-old president has long been suffering from glaucoma, a group of eye conditions that damage the optical nerve.

He used to have his health checkup in London and Germany while he was the speaker for the Parliament.