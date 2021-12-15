President greets countrymen on Victory Day

President M Abdul Hamid has greeted the countrymen living at home and abroad on the occasion of the 51st Victory Day.

"...on the eve of the joyous victory day, I extend my sincere felicitations and warm greetings to my fellow countrymen living at home and abroad," he said in a message issued today.

The head of the state recalled with profound respect the greatest Bangalee of all time Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman alongside paying deep homage to the valiant freedom fighters who made supreme sacrifice in the War of Liberation for the cause of country's Independence.

He remembered with gratitude the four national leaders and the people of all walks of life, including the heroic freedom fighters, the organisers and supporters of the Liberation War, foreign friends, war-wounded individuals and members of the martyrs' families, who directly and indirectly contributed to the victory of the country.

"The nation recalls their contributions with utmost respect," Hamid added.

Independence is the greatest achievement of the Bengali nation, he said, adding that it enabled the people of the country to achieve a sovereign country, independent nationhood, a sacred constitution, a map and a red-green flag.

"Behind the achievement, there was a prolonged history of deprivation, sanguinary struggle and supreme sacrifice of our people," he continued.

The seeds of Independence that were sown in the Language Movement in 1952 subsequently came into being on 26 March in 1971 through the proclamation of Independence by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, overcoming various ups and downs and staging long movement and agitation, he said.

The final victory was achieved on 16 December in 1971 through a nine-month long armed war of liberation against Pakistani invading forces under Bangabandhu's leadership and guidance, he added.

"The aims of our independence were to attain political sovereignty as well as people's economic emancipation. Returning to the newly independent country after being freed from Pakistan's prison, the Father of the Nation started his journey for achieving economic self-sufficiency by rebuilding economy and infrastructure of the war-torn country, keeping the aims of Independence in mind," he said.

He (Bangabandhu) called for an agricultural revolution and launched a movement against corruption, black marketeers, profiteers and looters, he said.

But the progress of democracy and development came to a halt after the brutal assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with his near and dear ones being committed by a group of anti-liberation forces on 15 August, 1975, he said.

"Subsequently, the autocratic and undemocratic government was emerged," he added.

Overcoming various ups and downs, now a democratic government has been established in the country, he said, adding that with the spirit and values of the Liberation War and Independence, the Government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken "Vision 2021", "Vision 2041" and hundred-year long "Bangladesh Delta Plan 2100" to materialise the unfinished tasks of Bangabandhu.

The objectives of these plans are to attain the targets of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 and to turn Bangladesh into a developed and prosperous country by 2041 respectively, Hamid added.

The president went on saying that despite various adversities, sustained economic growth in recent years is continuing due to undertaking manifold public welfare-oriented programmes by the government.

"Today, Bangladesh is the 41st largest economy in the world. The country will become the 25th largest economy in the world by 2035, according to a UK research organisation 'Centre for Economic and Business Research'," he informed.

"The country is advancing in every socio-economic index, including health, education, women's empowerment, etc. Bangladesh, in the meantime, has been elevated to a developing country from a least developed country," he said.

He added: "The construction work of the Padma Bridge, which is being constructed by our own resources, is nearing completion."

Besides, some mega projects like Metro Rail, Payra Sea Port, Karnaphuli Multipurpose Tunnel, Elevated Expressway, Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant are being implemented, the president said, adding that Bangladesh is now a proud member of the elite satellite club through launching the Bangabandhu Satellite-1 into space.

He further said that all-out cooperation as well as a positive change of outlook of our people is imperative to take this ongoing development trend forward.

"Our foreign policy is being exercised in accordance with the principle of 'Friendship to all, malice towards none' as enunciated by the Father of the Nation. Bangladesh believes in world peace and harmony," he continued.

He said that Bangladesh has set a unique example of humanity in international arena by providing shelter to millions of forcibly displaced and tortured Rohingyas fled from Myanmar.

"We believe in a peaceful solution of the crisis. Our expatriate Bangladeshis are making a significant contribution to the national economy by sending their hard-earned remittances to the country. The nation acknowledges their contribution with gratitude," he added.

About the ongoing pandemic, he said the Covid pandemic has put human civilisation to the brink of one of the worst disasters in history.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has temporarily hampered our development and progress, but could not halt it. Corona infection is now under control in Bangladesh due to timely and far-sighted steps taken by the government and the death rate is close to zero," he added.

The nationwide Covid vaccination program is progressing in full swing, he said, adding that Bangladesh is successfully coping with the Corona situation, due to the 31-point directives and the timely decision given by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and tireless efforts of all concerned to deal with this unexpected situation.

"To win the war against Corona virus, I call upon the people to follow health guidelines properly," he continued.

"We shall have to give institutional shape to democracy in order to deliver the benefits of Independence at people's doorstep, which we attained through the sacrifice of millions of martyrs,' he said.

He said the political parties will have to nurture the culture of mutual respect and of tolerance of others' opinion.

He urged all to contribute more from their respective positions in implementing the spirit and values of war of liberation and take the nation towards the path of development and prosperity. "Let our country turn into 'Sonar Bangla' (Golden Bengal) as dreamt by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. It is my expectation on the great Victory Day," he hoped.