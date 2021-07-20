President greets countrymen on Eid-ul-Adha

Bangladesh

20 July, 2021, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2021, 12:50 pm

File photo of President M Abdul Hamid
File photo of President M Abdul Hamid

President Md Abdul Hamid today greeted the countrymen and the Muslims across the world on the occasion of holy Eid-ul-Adha to be celebrated tomorrow here.

In a message, the President said the spirit of sacrifice of Eid-ul-Adha is a unique example of showing respect and love to the almighty Allah.

Hazrat Ibrahim (AS), he said, has set an incomparable example of love, obedience and sacrifice to Allah by taking steps to sacrifice his beloved son Hazrat Ismail (AS) by the directive of Allah.

"Azha means Qurbani (sacrifice)," he said, adding that sacrifice instills the spirit of self-sacrifice into all and also teaches them the spirit of sharing happiness and sorrow with relatives and neighbors.

The President said this year the Eid-ul-Adha is being celebrated at a time when the world community is distraught witnessing a catastrophe arisen out of coronavirus pandemic as many people are in hardship at different parts of the world including Bangladesh.

"Due to coronavirus, the life and livelihood of the people of the country are facing a difficult challenge today," he said.

He urged the people of the country to stand by the people affected by the pandemic by realizing the meaning of sacrifice and being inspired by the spirit of restraint and sacrifice.

The President also called upon the citizens to sacrifice their animals in government designated places.

He hoped that everyone will try to prevent the environment pollution by removing the waste of sacrificial animals after Qurbani.

He advised all to observe Eid-ul-Adha with utmost caution by adhering to proper hygiene rules and maintaining social distancing.

The head of the state wished the Eid-ul-Adha will bring happiness and instill the ideology of sacrifice into all. 
 

