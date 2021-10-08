President to fly to Germany, UK for health checkup early tomorrow

Bangladesh

BSS
08 October, 2021, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2021, 02:39 pm

President M Abdul Hamid. Photo: UNB
President M Abdul Hamid. Photo: UNB

President M Abdul Hamid is scheduled to leave Dhaka early tomorrow for a 12-day visit to Germany and the United Kingdom (UK) for health checkup and treatment of eyes.

"A VVIP flight of Qatar Airways carrying the President will depart Hazrat Shahjalal (R) International Airport here early tomorrow," President's press secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS today.

Abdul Hamid is scheduled to undergo his health checkup at Charite University Hospital in Germany and Eye Hospital in London.

"The head of the state is expected to return home by an aircraft of Biman Bangladesh Airlines Limited on October 22," the press secretary added.

Earlier, the 77-year-old President Hamid has been suffering from Glaucoma for long.

He used to have his health checkup in London and Germany while he was the Speaker in the Jatiya Sangsad. 

