President extends Eid greetings to the nation

On the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Adha, President Mohammed Shahabuddin conveyed his greetings to the nation.

Expressing his heartfelt wishes to the nation, the president stated that "Qurbani instills in us the spirit of sacrifice and selflessness, fosters a mindset of sharing joys and sorrows with relatives and neighbours, and teaches us tolerance," according to a press release on Sunday.

To ensure that no one is deprived of the joy of Eid, the president called on the affluent and capable members of society to come forward to share the joy of Eid with the underprivileged and deprived individuals and to stand by their side.