President for ensuring right to information at all levels

President M Abdul Hamid today asked all concerned of the Information Commission (IC) to play more active role in ensuring the right to information at all levels as an IC delegation placed its "Annual Report 2020" before him at Bangabhaban here this evening.

"The right to information plays a vital role in ensuring transparency and accountability…Transparency is must at all government activities," Bangabhaban's spokesman Md Joynal Abedin quoted the president as saying.

The head of the state also directed the authorities concerned to provide more information to the people so that they can get the information what they need.

Referring to Bangladesh's graduation to a developing country, he said the people should be encouraged to use the Right to Information Act (RTA) 2009 to ensure transparency in all government activities.

The press secretary said during the meeting, the chief information commissioner Mortuza Ahmed briefed the president on various aspects of the report and overall activities of the council.

He said different RTA implementation committees and monitoring committees have already been formed at the district and upazila levels to implement the Right to Information Act.

Besides, the commission is conducting various seminars, symposiums and trainings to make the people aware of the RTA, Ahmed added.

The delegation included Information Commissioners Dr Abdul Malek and Suraiya Begum.

President's Office Secretary Sampad Barua, Military Secretary Major General SM Salahuddin Islam, Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin and Secretary (attachment) Md Wahidul Islam Khan were present on the occasion.