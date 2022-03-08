President for ensuring right to information at all levels

Bangladesh

BSS
08 March, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 09:37 pm

Related News

President for ensuring right to information at all levels

BSS
08 March, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 09:37 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

President M Abdul Hamid today asked all concerned of the Information Commission (IC) to play more active role in ensuring the right to information at all levels as an IC delegation placed its "Annual Report 2020" before him at Bangabhaban here this evening.

"The right to information plays a vital role in ensuring transparency and accountability…Transparency is must at all government activities," Bangabhaban's spokesman Md Joynal Abedin quoted the president as saying.

The head of the state also directed the authorities concerned to provide more information to the people so that they can get the information what they need.
Referring to Bangladesh's graduation to a developing country, he said the people should be encouraged to use the Right to Information Act (RTA) 2009 to ensure transparency in all government activities.

The press secretary said during the meeting, the chief information commissioner Mortuza Ahmed briefed the president on various aspects of the report and overall activities of the council.

He said different RTA implementation committees and monitoring committees have already been formed at the district and upazila levels to implement the Right to Information Act.

Besides, the commission is conducting various seminars, symposiums and trainings to make the people aware of the RTA, Ahmed added.

The delegation included Information Commissioners Dr Abdul Malek and Suraiya Begum.

President's Office Secretary Sampad Barua, Military Secretary Major General SM Salahuddin Islam, Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin and Secretary (attachment) Md Wahidul Islam Khan were present on the occasion.

 

Top News

President M Abdul Hamid / Information / Right to Information (RTI) Act

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bolstering Ukrainian resistance would mean a stronger NATO military posture in Eastern Europe to deter Moscow. Photo: Reuters

Aiding a Ukrainian insurgency would be painful and costly  

9h | Panorama
Tanneries can learn from the RMG sector by complying with the requirements of environment and labour safety. Photo: Mumit M

‘DoE has been made helpless by design’ 

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

These 7 brands dominated people’s lives. And then they petered out…

13h | Panorama
The chief executive of Ben &amp; Jerry’s parent company, Unilever Plc said on ‘subjects where Unilever brands don’t have expertise or credibility it is best to stay out of the debate.’ Photo: Bloomberg

What did your favourite brand do in the war, daddy?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Football legend Pele battling with cancer

Football legend Pele battling with cancer

4h | Videos
Taste the flavor of the northern hills at JABA

Taste the flavor of the northern hills at JABA

4h | Videos
Fuel price shooting up in US

Fuel price shooting up in US

4h | Videos
How to care for succulents and keep them alive

How to care for succulents and keep them alive

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market