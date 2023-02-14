President-elect Mohammad Shahabuddin resigns from IBBL

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 February, 2023, 09:30 am
Last modified: 14 February, 2023, 09:45 am

President-elect Mohammad Shahabuddin resigns from IBBL

TBS Report
14 February, 2023, 09:30 am
Last modified: 14 February, 2023, 09:45 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

President-elect Mohammad Shahabuddin Chuppu has resigned from the board of directors of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL).

The move comes following the Election Commission's (EC) notification announcing ruling Awami League (AL) nominated Md Shahabuddin as the 22nd president of Bangladesh.

IBBL Senior Vice President and Head of the Brand and Communication Division Nazrul Islam confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

Mohammad Shahabuddin was recruited as director of the bank in 2017 on behalf of Chattogram-based company JMC Builders. Then he became the vice-chairman of IBBL.

