President congratulates King Charles III on accession to British throne

President M Abdul Hamid today extended his warm felicitations to His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on his royal accession to the throne.

In a felicitation letter to his new British counterpart, President Hamid said, "I look forward to working with Your Majesty to ensure that the relations between our two Commonwealth nations continue to grow from strength to strength in the coming days."

Dated on September 10, 2022, the letter reads: "The First Lady and I eagerly look forward to welcoming Your Majesty and Her Majesty The Queen Consort for a historic Royal visit to Bangladesh."

The Head of the State wished His Majesty King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort, as always, the very best of health, happiness and long life, and the continued peace, progress and prosperity of the people of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.