President congratulates King Charles III on accession to British throne

Bangladesh

BSS
11 September, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 11 September, 2022, 09:08 pm

Related News

President congratulates King Charles III on accession to British throne

BSS
11 September, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 11 September, 2022, 09:08 pm
President congratulates King Charles III on accession to British throne

President M Abdul Hamid today extended his warm felicitations to His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on his royal accession to the throne.

In a felicitation letter to his new British counterpart, President Hamid said, "I look forward to working with Your Majesty to ensure that the relations between our two Commonwealth nations continue to grow from strength to strength in the coming days."

Dated on September 10, 2022, the letter reads: "The First Lady and I eagerly look forward to welcoming Your Majesty and Her Majesty The Queen Consort for a historic Royal visit to Bangladesh."

The Head of the State wished His Majesty King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort, as always, the very best of health, happiness and long life, and the continued peace, progress and prosperity of the people of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

president abdul hamid / King Charles / congratulates

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

To keep yourself adequately warm in different scenarios, you need something longer and sturdier like overcoats. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS. Model: Noshin Tasnim

Winter closet guide for students travelling abroad

11h | Mode
Bangladeshis can only spend $12,000 on foreign travel. Is the limit justified?

Bangladeshis can only spend $12,000 on foreign travel. Is the limit justified?

11h | Analysis
Elizabeth II: South Asia's difficult relationship with British monarchy

Elizabeth II: South Asia's difficult relationship with British monarchy

10h | Panorama
The government has so far made more than 600 apps. How many actually work?

The government has so far made more than 600 apps. How many actually work?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

FutureNation starts journey to make youth self-reliant

FutureNation starts journey to make youth self-reliant

1h | Videos
Why is there such a difference in product prices of international and local markets?

Why is there such a difference in product prices of international and local markets?

2h | Videos
Pakistan, Sri Lanka face off in Asia Cup final

Pakistan, Sri Lanka face off in Asia Cup final

3h | Videos
Buyers looking for better sarees at lower prices

Buyers looking for better sarees at lower prices

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

4
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

5
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’