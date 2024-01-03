President casts vote through postal ballot, urges citizens to vote on 7 January

Four types of voters, who are unable to go to the polling centers, can exercise their rights to vote through postal ballots, according to a provision introduced since the 9th Jatiya Sangsad Election.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today exercised his franchise through postal ballot for the upcoming 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls slated for January 7 next, urging the countrymen to fulfill their civic duty by voting.

"Let's vote ourselves and encourage others to cast vote," the president told journalists this noon after casting his vote at the Credential Hall of Bangabhaban.

President's wife Dr Rebeka Sultana also exercised her voting rights through postal ballot there as they are the voters of their hometown Pabna.

"Voting is the democratic rights of the people. As a citizen, it is our duty to vote," President Shahabuddin said.

The election will be held in a peaceful and festive environment with the participation of all, the president hoped.

According to Article 27 of the Representation of the People Order (RPO), the head of the state can cast his vote through the postal ballot.

Registered voters, those who are imprisoned or in legal custody, Bangladeshi expatriates and polling officers, can exercise their rights to vote through postal ballots in the upcoming general polls as well, according to the Election Commission Secretariat.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission (EC) has campaigned to encourage voting through postal ballot in this year's parliamentary elections.

In an inter-ministerial meeting held recently, the EC directed all concerned, including the Bangladesh mission abroad, to encourage casting vote through the postal ballots.

According to the EC notification, a person, who is interested in exercising the rights to vote, has to apply to the returning officer of his constituency for a postal ballot paper. The application must contain the voter's name, postal address and serial number of the voter list, it stated.

The Returning Officers will consider the postal votes received by them within the time limit and declare the final result after counting those votes.

The EC wants to popularize the issue of the postal ballot by applying the presidential vote.

President's Office Secretary Sampad Barua, Military Secretary Major General SM Salah Uddin Islam, Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin and Secretary (attached) Md Wahidul Islam Khan were also present on the occasion.

