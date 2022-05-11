President cancels Sajek Valley visit due to hostile weather

The planned recreational visit of President Abdul Hamid and his family to the Rangamati's Sajek Valley has been postponed due to inclement weather condition caused by Cyclone Asani.

The four-day family trip which was scheduled to take place from 11-14 May, Protocol Officer at the President's Office Md Nabirul Islam said in an official letter.

Rangamati Deputy Commissioner Md Mizanur Rahman also confirmed the matter on Tuesday, saying, "We have been informed about the President's visit being postponed due to inclement weather."

Reportedly, the effects of Cyclone Asani – gusty wind accompanied by heavy to moderate rains - have been witnessed in the hilly district of Rangamati, just like the other parts of the country.

Earlier, it was announced that the Valley will remain closed for six days – from 9 May to 14 May – on the purpose of the President's visit to the popular tourist destination.