President for building 'Sonar Bangla' to pay respect to 1971 genocide martyrs

Bangladesh

BSS
24 March, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2022, 08:41 pm

Related News

President for building 'Sonar Bangla' to pay respect to 1971 genocide martyrs

The observance of this day as the genocide day is a recognition to the great sacrifices made by three million Bangalees in the struggle for liberation of Bangladesh as well as a symbol of extreme protest against the brutal genocide of the then Pakistani aggressors: President Hamid

BSS
24 March, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2022, 08:41 pm
President for building &#039;Sonar Bangla&#039; to pay respect to 1971 genocide martyrs

President M Abdul Hamid on Thursday emphasised on collective efforts to turn the country into 'Sonar Bangla' as dreamt by Bangabandhu as part of paying everlasting respect to the martyrs of the 1971 genocide.

"We can pay our eternal respect to every soul who gave his (or her) life in 1971 genocide, by turning the country into 'Sonar Bangla' as dreamt by Bangabandhu," he said in a message on the eve of the "Genocide Day".

The president also said, "Today (Friday) is the dreadful 25th March, the Genocide Day. On this day in 1971, Pakistani invaders committed the most brutal killings in the history throughout the country including in Dhaka."

People from all walks of life, including students, teachers, intellectuals, members of different services especially from police and the then EPR, were killed in the massacre intended to stop the freedom movement once and for all, Hamid added.

The observance of this day as the genocide day is a recognition to the great sacrifices made by three million Bangalees in the struggle for liberation of Bangladesh as well as a symbol of extreme protest against the brutal genocide of the then Pakistani aggressors, he said.

On this day, the head of the state said, "I recall with profound respect the architect of our independence, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, under whose leadership and direction we achieved our independence through a nine-month long armed struggle".

He also remembered with deep reverence all the martyrs who were killed in the fateful night of 25 March.

"I also recall with deep respect our four national leaders, valiant freedom-fighters, organisers, supporters and people from all strata who made immense contributions and sacrifices to attain our independence," the president said.

The then Pakistani aggressors, armed with sophisticated weapons, indiscriminately carried out genocide on the unarmed Bangalees on 25 March, 1971 to silence the Bengali nation forever, Hamid said, adding that in the name of "Operation Searchlight", they wanted to stop the resistance of the independence-seeking mass people.

Massacres took place simultaneously on Dhaka University campus, Rajarbagh Police Lines, Pilkhana (now BGB Headquarters), Jashore, Khulna, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Syedpur, Cumilla, Sylhet, Chattogram, he said.

Noting that the news of this genocide was extensively covered in world media, the head of the state said, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was arrested by the Pakistani army in the early hour of 26 March.

Before that (arrest), Bangabandhu declared the country's independence and the War of Liberation started following the declaration, he added.

Three million people were the victims of the brutal killings of Pakistani invaders and their local collaborators during the nine-month long War of Liberation, the president said, adding 
that one crore Bangalees took shelter in neighbouring India due to the horrors of murder and oppression.

Mentioning that the horrific genocide of 1971 is a black chapter not only in the history of Bangladesh but also of world humanity, Hamid said through the observance of the 
Genocide Day, it is expected that such genocide would not happen anywhere else.
  
Overcoming all obstacles, inspired by the spirit of the War of Liberation, he said, Bangladesh is moving towards progress and prosperity.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has announced "Vision-2041" to turn Bangladesh into a developed and prosperous country in 2041, he added.

He called upon all, irrespective of party affiliation, to contribute from their respective positions to  implement the programme.

Top News

President M Abdul Hamid / Genocide Day, March 25 / 1971 Liberation War / Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A long queue of hikers in Sonaichaari trail. Photo: Masum Billah

How the Sonaichhari trail hikers changed Joynal's life

7h | Panorama
Russian tactical nuclear missiles are lining up the Ukrainian borders. Photo: Bloomberg

Putin’s war is a death blow to nuclear nonproliferation

1d | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

‘People who have already made big investments should be turned into brand ambassadors’

1d | Interviews
The tip culture in Dhaka is changing due to restaurants’ service charges and tip-boxes. Photo credit: Noor-A-Alam

Tips: Paying for good service or sharing the server’s salary?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

These fruits are superfoods

These fruits are superfoods

13m | Videos
Floating cheap hotel in Sadarghat

Floating cheap hotel in Sadarghat

13m | Videos
NASA’s spacecraft Juno glimpses Jupiter’s moons

NASA’s spacecraft Juno glimpses Jupiter’s moons

18m | Videos
Taliban orders girls' schools to close

Taliban orders girls' schools to close

23m | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

3
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

4
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

5
Airbus sent their demonstrator A350-900 to Dhaka recently. Photo - Royed Bin Masud, official photographer, Bd Aviation Hub
Aviation

Airbus eyes to enter Bangladesh market

6
Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis
Migration

Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis