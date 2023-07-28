President asks for support to preserve local fish species

Bangladesh

UNB
28 July, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 28 July, 2023, 08:55 am

Terming the fisheries sector as a very important sector for employment generation, the President categorically asked all concerned to increase the production of local fish varieties

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Thursday urged public and private entrepreneurs to extend their support to preserve fish of local species.

He said after releasing a total of 5290 fish fries of different species into Padma Pond of his Bangabhaban on the occasion of "National Fisheries Week-2023".

President's press secretary Joynal Abedin told UNB after the programme.

Terming the fisheries sector as a very important sector for employment generation, the President categorically asked all concerned to increase the production of local fish varieties.

The President also stressed the expansion of the fisheries sector in the country and increasing the fish output as well.

A total of 432 kg fish fries of different species of Rui, Katla, Mrigel, Kalibaus, Mahashol, Suborna Rui, Pabda, Prawns and Gulsa was released in the Padma Pond, popularly known earlier as Singha Pond of Bangabhaban.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, Bangabhaban Secretaries - Secretary Sampad Barua, Pres Secretary Md Joynal Abedin and Secretary (Attachment) Md Wahidul Islam Khan, Secretary of the Fisheries, Livestock Ministry Dr Nahid Rashid and Director General of the Fisheries Department Khondokar Mahbubul Haque and senior officials concerned were also present there.

Earlier, Pesh Imam of Bangabhaban Jame Mosque Mufti Maulana Saiful Kabir conducted a doa-munajat on the occasion.

