President asks SSF to ensure VVIPs security without hampering their public relations

Bangladesh

BSS
28 June, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2024, 10:53 pm

President Mohammed Shahabuddin. File photo: Collected
President Mohammed Shahabuddin. File photo: Collected

President Mohammed Shahabuddin has directed the members of the Special Security Force (SSF) to ensure the highest security for the VVIPs without disrupting their (VVIPs) public relations.

He also asked the SSF members to maintain good relations, close communication and coordination with all partner agencies to create a foolproof security zone for VVIPs.

The Head of State was addressing a function of SSF marking its 38th anniversary celebration followed by a dinner and cultural function at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in Dhaka tonight.

"All powers of the republic belong to the people . . . You should always keep a watchful eye so that people do not suffer in any of your behavior," he told the SSF.

The President asked the SSF members to always exert high morale, unquestioning loyalty and best practice of professionalism to meet the challenges and obstacles of the ever-changing security situation.

Terming every area of SSF's duty as "very sensitive", the President said the security of very very important persons (VVIPs) is always very important and challenging due to the political context of Bangladesh, the conspiracy of anti-independent forces and above all international terrorism.

He said VVIPs are very popular and legendary among people and followers of different classes and professions, but they cannot always meet for security reasons.

The Head of State also instructed to consider very carefully that no distance or misunderstanding is created between the leader and the people due to extreme strictness and security vigil for the VVIPs.

"Security and public involvement should be given equal importance . . . Maximum security should be ensured not by creating distance from people, but by showing professionalism while keeping public involvement normal," he added.

The President said apart from increasing professional skills through proper training, the SSF members should also be given serious consideration to attain moral strength, improved discipline, honesty, responsibility and humane qualities.

Besides, President Shahabuddin urged the members of this special force to ensure proper uses of state resources as well as the maximum uses of limited resources.

He hoped that through competent leadership, right direction and professionalism, patriotism and sincerity of the SSF members would move forward on the path of prosperity and earn the trust of all as the "ideal security providing force".

President's wife Dr Rebeka Sultana, special security adviser to Prime Minister retired Major General Tarique Ahmed Siddique, senior civil and military officials were present on the occasion.

Director General of SSF Major General AKM Nazmul Hasan delivered the welcome speech on the occasion.

SSF was formed as a smart force consisting of professional, skilled and specially trained officers of Bangladesh Army, Navy, Air Force, Police and Ansar forces to ensure the safety of important persons.

On 15 June, 1986, the President's Security Force (PSF) was formed. Later it was renamed a Special Security Force (SSF) after restoration of parliamentary government in the country.

The SSF, a law enforcement agency of the country, provides protection to the President, the Prime Minister, the Bangabandhu family and anyone designated as a VVIP as per state protocol, including visiting foreign dignitaries.

It (SSF) takes necessary measures to prevent future threats to VVIPs and to protect VVIPs from active threats in coordination with civil administration and security and intelligence agencies.

SSF is also responsible for the security of offices and residences of VVIPs.

The President enjoyed the cultural program there.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin

