President asks police to resist anarchy, looting

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today (7 August) asked the police to become stricter in resisting anarchic situation and looting in the country.

"Each police member should maintain the 'chain of command' and perform their duties with high morale and bravery . . . And the IGP must take necessary steps in this regard," he said when newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Mainul Islam paid a courtesy call on him at Bangabhaban.

President's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin briefed reporters after the meeting.

Congratulating the new IGP, President Shahabuddin said the role of police is very important in maintaining law and order in the country and ensuring the safety of people's lives and properties.

The president said in the prevailing situation, normalisation of the law and order in the country is most important and the police have to do this work.

During the meeting, President's Office Secretary Md Wahidul Islam Khan, Military Secretary Major General Md Adil Chowdhury and President's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin were present.