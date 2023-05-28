President asks police to be more people-friendly

Bangladesh

BSS
28 May, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2023, 03:32 pm

Related News

President asks police to be more people-friendly

BSS
28 May, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2023, 03:32 pm
Photo: PID
Photo: PID

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today (28 May) asked all members of the Bangladesh Police to be more people-friendly in every activity.

"Police members should take care so that their works become more people-friendly," the President told Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun when he paid a courtesy call on him at Bangabhaban here this noon.

Later, the president's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS about the meeting.

The president directed the police to act as a friend of the people.

He also suggested police members submit the investigation report of any cases within the shortest possible time to settle various cases considering the public interest.

The head of state said, "Cybercrime is now on the rise due to the blessing of information technology (IT) . . . Each police member should impart training in this connection to combat cybercrime."

President Shahabuddin lauded the role of the police in fighting terrorism and militancy.

The President advised the Bangladesh Police to continue the activities sincerely in the days to come.

During the meeting, the IGP apprised the president of the overall development activities of the Bangladesh Police.

President's Office Secretary Sampad Barua, Military Secretary Major General SM Salahuddin Islam, Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin and Secretary (Attached) Md Wahidul Islam Khan were present there.

Top News

Md Shahabuddin Chuppu / IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun / Bangladesh police

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Unwinding poolside, she revels in self-care, her flawless complexion glowing under the gentle sun. Photo: Rony Rezaul. Model: Tangia Zaman Methila

Dive into Summer Style: Get Ready to Sizzle by the Pool

5h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

'Cybercriminals are creating new ways of hacking'

7h | Panorama
Under SmartMek’s package, farmers can have access to large agricultural machines such as combined harvesters. Photo: TBS

SmartMek: Providing digitised services to the farmers through smart cards

8h | Panorama
Illustration: Bloomberg

AI will supercharge productivity. Will workers benefit?

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Turks are voting in presidential run-off

Turks are voting in presidential run-off

25m | TBS World
Temperature will surpass 1.5 degree by 2027

Temperature will surpass 1.5 degree by 2027

7h | TBS World
Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

1d | TBS World
In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

2d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

4
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

5
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss

6
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget